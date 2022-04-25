Almost 15 people arrested in Eastbourne over the weekend

Arrests were also made for criminal damage and ABH, according to officers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson has urged residents to text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect may be drink or drug-driving.

Residents can also visit Sussex Police’s Operation Crackdown website.

Police

The spokesperson added, “You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

“If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.”