Person reported to court in Lancing after police spot ‘home-made’ bike capable of going almost 75mph

A person has been reported to court after police saw a ‘home-made contraption’ being driven in Lancing which was capable of reaching 120kph (almost 75mph), according to officers.
A Sussex Roads Police spokesperson took to social media yesterday evening (Wednesday, April 27) after the bike was spotted.
The spokesperson said, “The rider had no insurance or licence amongst other offences and has been reported to court.”
