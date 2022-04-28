Person reported to court in Lancing after police spot ‘home-made’ bike capable of going almost 75mph

A person has been reported to court after police saw a ‘home-made contraption’ being driven in Lancing which was capable of reaching 120kph (almost 75mph), according to officers.

By Jacob Panons
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 7:57 am

A person has been reported to court after police saw a ‘home-made contraption’ being driven in Lancing which was capable of reaching 120kph (almost 75mph), according to officers.

A Sussex Roads Police spokesperson took to social media yesterday evening (Wednesday, April 27) after the bike was spotted.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The spokesperson said, “The rider had no insurance or licence amongst other offences and has been reported to court.”

The 'home-made contraption' officers saw in Lancing. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220428-074319001

READ THIS: Person hit by a train in West Sussex causing major disruption between Worthing, Littlehampton and Barnham

Adur and Worthing bin strike: Lancing couple demand repayment from council - ‘It’s not fair’

Fire crews called to Sainsbury’s in Worthing