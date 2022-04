West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews were alerted to 'reports of a fire' at Sainsbury's in Lyons Way at around 9.40pm.

"Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Worthing to the scene," a fire service spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival firefighters carried out a thorough investigation of the premise and discovered that a boiler system had overheated.

"No further action was required and crews left the scene at 10.30pm."

Firefighters discovered that a boiler system had overheated. Photo: Eddie Mitchell