Person hit by a train in West Sussex causing major disruption between Worthing, Littlehampton and Barnham

According to Southern Rail, emergency services arrived to deal with the incident shortly before 11.30am this morning (Tuesday, April 26).

"It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Worthing and Littlehampton / Barnham," Southern's statement on social media read.

"All lines are closed between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident."

Southern said trains which usually run between Worthing and Arundel, Barnham, Littlehampton and Angmering were being 'severely disrupted'.

A spokesperson added: "We're working to put alternative arrangements in place, but we'd recommend delaying travelling until later today.

"If you decide to travel now, your journey will take at least 60 minutes longer than usual."

In an update just before 12pm, Southern said the electricity supply to the railway was switched off.

"This means that no trains can run between Hove, Worthing and Littlehampton or Barnham," the statement read.

"An extremely limited rail replacement bus service will operate between Hove, Worthing and Littlehampton / Barnham.

"It may be quicker for you to use a local bus for some journeys. If you can, please delay travelling until later this afternoon."

Shortly before 1.30pm, Southern said all lines between Hove, Worthing and Littlehampton / Barnham have reopened.

However, Goring-by-Sea station remains closed 'until further notice'.

The spokesperson added: "Our teams are working to get trains running back to the schedule, but this will take some time as trains and crew are no longer in the correct places. You'll still need to allow extra time to reach your destination.

"For most journeys, you'll be able to use your normal route. Some trains have been delayed by around 20 minutes, so please allow extra time."

This is a breaking news story. Updates will follow as and when we get them.