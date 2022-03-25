Police appeal after Broadbridge Heath vandal attacks

The village’s parish council building has been targeted seven times over the past six months.
Police say that during the latest attack this week, two windows were smashed and window frames and paintwork damaged.
A spokesman said: “This is the seventh report of criminal damage to the building in the last six months.
“If anyone has information about this mindless vandalism please contact Sussex Police on 101 or online using our report it form ➡ https://orlo.uk/8z6bq quoting ref: 0530-22/03/2022.”
