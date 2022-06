Officers say that the boats were snatched some time between midnight on June 11 and 6am the following day.

They say that the kayaks’ owner was camping on the banks of a nearby river at the time.

A police spokesperson said: “Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 1094 of 13/06.”