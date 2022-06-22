'Call 999': Police appeal to people in Horsham over thefts

And they are warning car owners that Honda and Toyota cars are prime targets for the thieves.

Officers say there have been a string of incidents throughout the district over the past week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In one case, a catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Jazz in Rectory Lane, Ashington, some time between 11pm on June 13 and 9am the following day.

Police investigating the theft of catalytic converters in the Horsham area are urging anyone who spots suspicious activity to call 999

Thieves also struck in Amberley Road, Storrington, between midnight and 2am on June 14 when they stole a catalytic converter from a Honda.

Police are investigating possible CCTV footage of the incident.

Another Honda Jazz was targeted in Worthing Road, Horsham, between 8.30am and 6pm on June 16.

And an unsuccessful attempt was made to steal a catalytic converter from a Lexus in Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath, at around 2pm on June 18.

Although the would-be thieves fled empty handed, damage was caused to the vehicle, say police.

Thieves got away with a catalytic converter from a Dacia Duster in Dragons Lane, Shipley, some time between 2.20pm and 4.30pm on June 19.

One was also stolen from a Toyota Auris at North Heath Lane Industrial Estate, Horsham, between 9am and 3.25pm on June 16.

And over a period of two or three days, a catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Jazz in Meadowside, Storrington, say police.

Another was stolen from a vehicle parked in The Walnuts, Horsham, at around 10.15pm on June 20.

And an attempt to steal one was made on a vehicle in Agate Lane, Horsham, at around midnight.

A police spokesperson said: “There has been a sharp rise in catalytic converter thefts, please click on the link to see more about this: https://www.sussex.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/catalytic-converter-theft/

"Honda and Toyota cars are more likely to be targeted.

"If you see anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles, please call us on 999.”

In a bid to deter thefts, drivers are urged to park their cars in a locked garage where possible, or park in a well-lit and well-populated area, ideally close to