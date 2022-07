Sussex Police said officers were called to a ‘disturbance’ at a property in Brighton Road at about 1.15pm. “Officers attended to ensure there was no breach of the peace,” a police spokesperson said.

"This was a civil matter and did not require any further police action.”

Police officers were seen at an address in Brighton Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell