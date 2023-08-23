BREAKING
Police crackdown on 'anti-social drivers' in Horsham

Complaints about excessive vehicle noise and ‘anti-social driving’ have led to a police crackdown in Horsham.
By Sarah Page
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 10:23 BST

Officers from the Sussex Police Roads Policing unit carried out exhaust noise monitoring checks on cars and motorbikes in Albion Way using an acoustic sound measuring device.

A spokesperson said: “This was after Sussex Police received complaints of anti-social driving and excess vehicle noise from motor vehicles in and around Horsham town centre.

“Drivers caught with an excessively noisy exhaust risk being fined or summoned to court.

Police crackdown on anti-social drivers in Albion Way, Horsham. Photo: Sussex PolicePolice crackdown on anti-social drivers in Albion Way, Horsham. Photo: Sussex Police
Police crackdown on anti-social drivers in Albion Way, Horsham. Photo: Sussex Police

“Several motorists were stopped and a motorist was arrested at the police static stop site, on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug and driving a motor vehicle whilst over the specified drug limited.”

Meanwhile, residents in Broadbridge Heath say they have been plagued for some time by boy racers making a racket in the village ‘almost every night.’

Many have taken to social media to complain about the noise.