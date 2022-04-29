Police investigate death of sea eagle ‘poisoned in West Sussex’

They say the bird was found dead on ‘private land’ and that there is no risk to the public.

An organisation known as Raptor Persecution UK reported this week that a white tailed eagle, also known as a sea eagle, had been poisoned with a ‘banned pesticide’ on a game-shooting estate in West Sussex.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Sussex Police are continuing to investigate a poisoning of a sea eagle on private land.

“The force does not consider there to be a risk to the wider public as a result of this poisoning.

“This remains an active investigation with the Sussex Police Rural Crime Team which is being conducted with partners.

“Further updates will be given at the conclusion of the investigation.”

Sightings of white-tailed eagles were reported in Pulborough last month.

The birds were thought to be from the Isle of Wight where a reintroduction scheme was launched three years ago.

A police investigation was launched earlier in January when two birds from the reintroduction scheme were found dead.

One was found in Dorset but it was unclear where the body of the other was discovered.

However, the bird - a male - spent much of his time in the Arun Valley before vanishing last October.