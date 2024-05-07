Police issue new alert after 'large number of van break-ins' around Horsham and 'suspects seen with knife'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are urging residents to be vigilant in storing their tools securely and being aware of suspicious activity.”

Officers say there was an attempted break-in to a van in Manor Road, Upper Beeding, on May 1. The spokesperson said: “Suspects were seen with a knife and scared off by a neighbour who took a photo of a suspect vehicle, although there was no registration number plate.”

There were other incidents reported on the same night with theft from a vehicle in Newland Road, Upper Beeding; another from a van at the Wantley Hill Estate, Henfield, another in Neptown Road, Henfield, and another in Bramber Road, Steyning.

Police have issued a new alert after 'a large number of van break-ins' across the Horsham district

Police say there were also a number of incidents in Partridge Green – two in Hazelwood Road, another in St Michael’s Road, one from a pick up truck in Mayers Wood and another theft from a van in The Rise.

The following day – May 2 – there were two more attempted thefts from vans in Partridge Green at Little Oak and St Michael’s Road.