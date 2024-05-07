Police issue new alert after 'large number of van break-ins' around Horsham and 'suspects seen with knife'

A new alert has been issued by police after ‘a large number of van break-ins’ across the Horsham district – with suspects seen with a knife.
By Sarah Page
Published 7th May 2024, 16:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are urging residents to be vigilant in storing their tools securely and being aware of suspicious activity.”

Officers say there was an attempted break-in to a van in Manor Road, Upper Beeding, on May 1. The spokesperson said: “Suspects were seen with a knife and scared off by a neighbour who took a photo of a suspect vehicle, although there was no registration number plate.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were other incidents reported on the same night with theft from a vehicle in Newland Road, Upper Beeding; another from a van at the Wantley Hill Estate, Henfield, another in Neptown Road, Henfield, and another in Bramber Road, Steyning.

Police have issued a new alert after 'a large number of van break-ins' across the Horsham districtPolice have issued a new alert after 'a large number of van break-ins' across the Horsham district
Police have issued a new alert after 'a large number of van break-ins' across the Horsham district

Police say there were also a number of incidents in Partridge Green – two in Hazelwood Road, another in St Michael’s Road, one from a pick up truck in Mayers Wood and another theft from a van in The Rise.

Have you read? Horsham school rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted – for the second time

Concerns over plans to upgrade mobile phone mast in village near Horsham

The following day – May 2 – there were two more attempted thefts from vans in Partridge Green at Little Oak and St Michael’s Road.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact police by calling 101.