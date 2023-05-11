Police have moved travellers off land near Horsham following shootings and ‘a series of incidents.’

The travellers moved onto a site at Southwater Business Park earlier this week. A local resident later reported having a window in her house shattered by shots from an air rifle.

Another resident said she and her children were shot at by kids with air rifles near Southwater Country Park.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said today that the travellers had now been moved off the site.

"We’ve used police powers to successfully move an unauthorised encampment from Southwater,” he said.

“It follows a series of incidents over the past 24 hours, including antisocial behaviour and shooting of air rifles.