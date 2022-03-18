Police search for man after Bexhill charity shop ‘sneak theft’

Police are appealing for information about this man in connection wtih a sneak theft from staff at a charity shop.

By Elliot Wright
Friday, 18th March 2022, 2:57 pm
Updated Friday, 18th March 2022, 3:09 pm

A spokesman said: “Between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Friday, February 11 a man entered the shop in St Leonards Road, Bexhill, as an apparent customer, distracted a staff member and then entered the staff room taking the purse and walking off.”

Credit cards in the purse were used to make purchases at nearby shops.

The man police want to talk to is described as white, about 6’, wearing a black baseball style cap, a black scarf/face covering, a large dark coat, and was carrying a M&S cloth style bag.

Police want to speak to this man about a charity shop theft that took place on Febraury 11 in Bexhill. SUS-220318-144306001

The spokesman added: “Officers are hopeful that local people will be able to help identify this man.”

If you can help, get in touch online or call 101, quoting serial 727 of 11/02.

