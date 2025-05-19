Police to carry out targeted activity to remove dangerous weapons from Sussex’s streets during national week of action

Sussex Police is supporting Sceptre, a national week of action running from Monday, May 19 to Sunday, May 25, aimed at tackling knife crime, raising awareness, and highlighting the work being done to keep our communities safe.

Throughout the week, officers across Sussex will carry out targeted activity, alongside partners and communities, to remove dangerous weapons from our streets and educate young people on the devastating consequences of carrying a knife.

Activity during Sceptre Week includes:

Proactive patrols in knife crime hotspot areas to disrupt offending and provide a visible presence.

Working with education partners and charities like the Ben Kinsella Trust to deliver talks and workshops to young people.

Engaging with retailers to ensure compliance with laws around the sale of knives, particularly to under-18s.

Sharing personal stories and highlighting the emotional and lasting impact of knife crime on families, communities, and first responders.

Offering reassurance and advice to parents and carers on how to talk to their children about knife crime.

Promoting the use and locations of knife amnesty bins across the county, where individuals can safely and anonymously dispose of weapons.

This year, the campaign is being supported by Natasha and Chris Tomkins, parents of Harrison Tomkins, who tragically lost his life in an unprovoked knife attack in Crawley on August 13, 2023. Their involvement serves as a powerful reminder of the human cost of knife crime.

As part of the campaign, officers who were first on the scene to the murders of Harrison Tomkins and Sabrina Cooper – who was fatally stabbed in December 2022 – will share their recollections of the events and the devastating impact of knife-related incidents.

Chief Inspector Jim Loader, Sussex Police’s lead for Serious Violence and Knife Crime, said: “The use of knives continues to cause devastating impact and destroy lives.

“Not only the lives of the victims but of their friends, families and communities who must live with the consequences forever.

“Sceptre, I hope, serves as a reminder to everyone of our commitment to stop this serious national issue, to save lives and protect our communities.

“Sussex remains a safe place to live, with incidents of knife crime below the national average – but even one weapon on our streets is one too many. Every knife surrendered, seized or not picked up, could be a life saved.

“This week showcases the ongoing efforts by police, partners, schools and families to steer young people away from knife crime and make our streets safer. We’ll be out in force engaging, educating, and enforcing.”

In the previous campaign last May, over 550 weapons were removed from Sussex streets, with officers engaging with schools, universities, and retailers to spread awareness and ensure laws were being followed.

Recent legislative changes have also strengthened efforts to combat knife crime. In September 2024, it became illegal to possess zombie-style knives and machetes, even in private, as well as to manufacture, sell, or transport them – another significant step in keeping dangerous weapons out of our communities.

From August 2025, ninja swords will also be banned under new legislation, marking another important step in reducing the availability of dangerous and offensive weapons.

More information on how to speak to young people about knife crime can be found online.