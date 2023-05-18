Sussex man pleads guilty to murdering Tommy Cooper's niece

Officers said Tony King, 60, of Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne, appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday (May 18) charged with the murder of 68-year-old Sabrina Cooper just before Christmas last year.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police and paramedics were called to her home in Connaught Road, Eastbourne, [at] around 6.45pm on Sunday, December 18. It was initially thought that she had fallen down the stairs, but it was quickly established that she had suffered five stab wounds to her torso, which resulted in her death.

“A review of her phone suggested recent contact with King, who was an acquaintance, and he was arrested at his home on suspicion of her murder in the early hours of the following morning. Crime scene examiners found blood-stained clothing in a washing machine and in the lounge of the one-bedroom flat.”

Sabrina Cooper. Picture from Sussex Police

During an interview King admitted to Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team officers that he had murdered Sabrina and provided further information that led to the recovery of a single-edged kitchen knife, which was subsequently identified as the murder weapon, according to police.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said: "Our thoughts are with Sabrina's family and friends who were shocked at this senseless and apparently motiveless murder.

"King admitted the offence in interview soon after he was arrested, but subsequently pleaded not guilty to murder at court hearings in December and April, unnecessarily extending the process for those grieving her death.

"I would like to acknowledge the professional and thorough work of my colleagues in bringing about the early arrest in the case and for their dedication in bringing the investigation to this conclusion."

Tony King, 59, of Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex News and Pictures

Police added that King, who had also pleaded guilty to the possession of a knife in a public place at an earlier hearing, will be sentenced on June 23.

Ms Cooper had owned Cooper’s Magic Shop in Cornfield Road, Eastbourne, until it closed in 2017.

Following the news of her death, residents paid tribute to Ms Cooper on the Eastbourne Herald’s Facebook page.

Emma Ayling said: “Kind lady, always remember her fancy dress shop. Very helpful. So sad.”

Tony King. Picture from Sussex Police

Carlene Jones wrote: “My partner worked for her in the shop. Lovely lady, such a shame.”