Police to stage 'high visibility patrols' on estate between Horsham and Crawley

Officers say they will be patrolling the Kilnwood Vale area because of an increase in anti social behaviour there.

There have previously been reports of ‘boy racers’ causing problems on nearby roads.

A spokesperson for Horsham Police said: “Antisocial behaviour can take many forms, including abusive and aggressive behaviour to drug issues in your area.

Police are to stage 'high visibility patrols' on an estate between Horsham and Crawley