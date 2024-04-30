Police to stage 'high visibility patrols' on estate between Horsham and Crawley
Police are to stage ‘high visibility patrols’ around an estate between Horsham and Crawley.
Officers say they will be patrolling the Kilnwood Vale area because of an increase in anti social behaviour there.
There have previously been reports of ‘boy racers’ causing problems on nearby roads.
A spokesperson for Horsham Police said: “Antisocial behaviour can take many forms, including abusive and aggressive behaviour to drug issues in your area.
“You can report a crime via our website here http://spkl.io/61804FXMo or call 101, and in an emergency call 999.”