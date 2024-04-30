'Shocking' major Horsham road to shut for pothole repairs

A major road dubbed by many as the ‘worst pot-holed place in Horsham’ is to shut for repairs.
By Sarah Page
Published 30th Apr 2024, 11:13 BST
Residents have described the state of St Leonard’s Road as ‘shocking.’ The road – a key school route – has been pitted with deep pockets and loose stones in several areas for some time with drivers and cyclists having to manoeuvre around them.

But now West Sussex County Council has announced that it is to shut the road on May 20 to carry out ‘carriageway patching works.’

Horsham Councillor Colin Minto has been calling for the road to be completely resurfaced. He said the repairs were ‘good news’ although not full resurfacing. He added: “I believe this will be large chunks of repair rather than spot hole filling.”

One of the many deep potholes in St Leonard's Road, HorshamOne of the many deep potholes in St Leonard's Road, Horsham
One of the many deep potholes in St Leonard's Road, Horsham

The road will close between Depot Road and Brighton Road on May 20 between 9.30am and 2.30pm for the works to take place. The county council says that access will be maintained for emergency vehicles, residents and pedestrians.

