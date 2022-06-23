A neighbourhood policing team have been on foot patrol in Littlehampton, due to ‘an increase in reports of youths jumping into the river’.

“A group were stopped and spoken to yesterday (Wednesday, June 22) and advice given around water safety,” Arun Police wrote on social media.

"With the warm weather set to continue we are appealing to people to respect the water.“You don’t know how deep the water is and submerged hazards may not be visible.

Arun Police said there has been an increase in reports of youths jumping into the river.

"Regardless of how experienced a swimmer you are the water can still catch you out and there is the risk of very serious injury or drowning.”

Police said your choices may not just put yourself at risk – but also those of frontline responders, adding: “Should you see someone in difficulty, please dial 999 straight away and ask for the Coastguard.”