Police warn of potential rogue trader in Willingdon

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “We have been made aware of a male door knocking in Willingdon 'to look at solar panels on your roof'.

“The conversation begins with asking if homeowners have a 'voltage regulator', and if not it is extremely dangerous and owners will need to get one installed.

“Once 'installed' a contract is drawn up and charge is issued from anything between £400-£4,000 - this contract is advertised as having a cancellation period, but if the time is exceeded then it will not be possible to cancel - this is likely to encourage swift payment.”

Sussex Police

Officers have urged residents to check IDs.

The spokesperson added, "Genuine callers will wait whilst you make enquiries with their company to check.