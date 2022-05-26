McCurdy is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court.

A spokesperson from Hampshire Constabulary said McCurdy has connections to Chichester, and are carrying out extensive enquiries to find him.

They added: “He is described as approximately 6ft tall, of medium build, and has grey hair, moustache and beard.

Havant pensioner Trevor McCurdy, 69. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

“Although he might have shaven this off.

“He sometimes wears dark rimmed glasses, is known to wear a flat cap and is likely to be in casual clothes.

“He has a tattoo that says ‘Mum and Dad’ in a Swallow on his right forearm, a tattoo of a horse’s head on his left forearm, and a scar down the middle of his chest.’