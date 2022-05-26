Police warn public 'do not approach' wanted pensioner Trevor McCurdy who has links to Chichester

Officers are hunting wanted pensioner Trevor McCurdy who has links to Chichester.

By Freddie Webb
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 12:48 pm

McCurdy is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court.

A spokesperson from Hampshire Constabulary said McCurdy has connections to Chichester, and are carrying out extensive enquiries to find him.

They added: “He is described as approximately 6ft tall, of medium build, and has grey hair, moustache and beard.

Havant pensioner Trevor McCurdy, 69. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

“Although he might have shaven this off.

“He sometimes wears dark rimmed glasses, is known to wear a flat cap and is likely to be in casual clothes.

“He has a tattoo that says ‘Mum and Dad’ in a Swallow on his right forearm, a tattoo of a horse’s head on his left forearm, and a scar down the middle of his chest.’

“If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but call us on 999, quoting 44220195919.”