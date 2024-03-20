Officers say there have been several reports of purse thefts in the town and they are now urging people to keep a close eye on their belongings.

And they are asking people to report any incidents of theft to them by calling 101 or online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

A spokesperson said: “Use a bag where you have a zip fastening; be aware of who is around you; wear your bag across your front if you can, if not, keep your hand on your bag; you can attach purse bells to your zip for an audible deterrent, which can be purchased online; don't leave your bag unattended or hanging from a pushchair, mobility scooter or walking frame; don't leave you purse, wallet or phone in your rear pocket.”