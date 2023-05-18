Edit Account-Sign Out
Porsche drivers spotted 'using A29 as a racetrack'

A number of Porsche vehicles have been spotted near Billingshurst ‘using the A29 as a race track.’

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 18th May 2023, 17:45 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 17:48 BST

People living nearby say that the vehicles were seen heading south on the A29 at Five Oaks at around 7am on Sunday.

One resident said: “They were well over the speed limit and overtaking dangerously. It’s not the first time they have been spotted at this time.

"It’s of great danger to other drivers.”

Residents say Porsche drivers have been spotted using the A29 near Billingshurst as 'a racetrack'
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers were trying to target and raise awareness of anti social drivers through the Force’s ‘Operation Downsway.’

"Our Roads Policing Unit officers also carry out dedicated patrols to enforce the law, while officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Teams carry speed devices to use in targeted locations.

Police say they are targeting anti social drivers

“Residents and communities with particular concerns about speeding or anti-social driving in their area can report it to a local Community Speedwatch group, to Sussex Police online, or report it using the Operation Crackdown website.”