People living nearby say that the vehicles were seen heading south on the A29 at Five Oaks at around 7am on Sunday.
One resident said: “They were well over the speed limit and overtaking dangerously. It’s not the first time they have been spotted at this time.
"It’s of great danger to other drivers.”
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers were trying to target and raise awareness of anti social drivers through the Force’s ‘Operation Downsway.’
"Our Roads Policing Unit officers also carry out dedicated patrols to enforce the law, while officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Teams carry speed devices to use in targeted locations.
“Residents and communities with particular concerns about speeding or anti-social driving in their area can report it to a local Community Speedwatch group, to Sussex Police online, or report it using the Operation Crackdown website.”