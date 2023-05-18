A number of Porsche vehicles have been spotted near Billingshurst ‘using the A29 as a race track.’

People living nearby say that the vehicles were seen heading south on the A29 at Five Oaks at around 7am on Sunday.

One resident said: “They were well over the speed limit and overtaking dangerously. It’s not the first time they have been spotted at this time.

"It’s of great danger to other drivers.”

Residents say Porsche drivers have been spotted using the A29 near Billingshurst as 'a racetrack'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers were trying to target and raise awareness of anti social drivers through the Force’s ‘Operation Downsway.’

"Our Roads Policing Unit officers also carry out dedicated patrols to enforce the law, while officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Teams carry speed devices to use in targeted locations.

Police say they are targeting anti social drivers