Anyone caught dropping litter in the Horsham district could soon face an on-the-spot fine of £150.

Horsham District Council is to double the existing £75 fine from February 1 in a new bid to crack down on litter louts.

A spokesperson said: “Keeping the district clear of litter costs the council a considerable amount of money each year. Much of this is avoidable litter and the money that is spent clearing it up could be better spent on more positive things for the community.”

And Horsham council cabinet member for waste Toni Bradnum said: “The increased fine will help to tackle this type of anti-social behaviour by hitting litter culprits in the pocket, whether it is litter that is thrown from vehicles or dropped in the street or countryside.

“Littering is not only a complete eyesore but is extremely detrimental to our local environment and there is no excuse for it.

“As a council we take littering very seriously.I would encourage everyone to take personal responsibility for their litter and dispose of it safely and if they see littering to report it to the council.”

The council can record incidents on dash cam videos and forward them to its recycling and waste team and can also use the What3Words app to accurately show specific locations of littering. The council says it has also invested in new technology to record incidents in key problem areas which is also key in deterring litter crime.