Reality star Katie Price appears at Crawley Court today

Katie, 43, who lives at Dial Post near Horsham, is alleged to have sent an an abusive text to her ex husband’s fiancee Michelle Penticost.

The former glamour model and mother-of-five was given a restraining order banning her from contacting Michelle after swearing at her in a school playground in 2019. Katie arrived at Crawley Court this morning wearing a face mask and large glasses.

She was given a suspended jail sentence in December after rolling her BMW while driving drunk and while she was banned.

Katie Price arrives at Crawley Court. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

She had previously been banned five times.

