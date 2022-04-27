Reality star Katie Price appears at Crawley Court today

Reality star Katie Price is appearing before magistrates in Crawley today accused of breaching a restraining order.

By Sarah Page
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 10:28 am

Katie, 43, who lives at Dial Post near Horsham, is alleged to have sent an an abusive text to her ex husband’s fiancee Michelle Penticost.

The former glamour model and mother-of-five was given a restraining order banning her from contacting Michelle after swearing at her in a school playground in 2019. Katie arrived at Crawley Court this morning wearing a face mask and large glasses.

She was given a suspended jail sentence in December after rolling her BMW while driving drunk and while she was banned.

Katie Price arrives at Crawley Court. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

She had previously been banned five times.

