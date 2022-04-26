Trail of rubbish outside Horsham church leads police to culprit

Officers say that the suspect initially made off from them after they spotted the litter outside Holy Trinity Church in Rushams Road.

A spokesperson said: “They were located a short distance away and refusing to provide any details.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They didn’t seem inclined to tidy up the mess - so we did it on their behalf after giving words of advice.”

Litter outside Holy Trinity Church in Horsham led police directly to the culprit

And the culprit? - An innocent-looking hedgehog who proved Horsham’s police are far from a prickly lot.

Have you read? Road safety improvements planned near Horsham school