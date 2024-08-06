A police chief in Sussex has warned anyone thinking about rioting in the county that they will face the full force of the law.

Sussex Police said it is ‘aware of growing public concern’ following recent far-right criminal disorder seen across the country.

It comes amid reports that ‘peaceful protests’ have been planned across Sussex – including in Crawley, Hastings and Brighton.

Although these events remain officially unconfirmed, the police have resources in place should any demonstrations become violent.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Court, speaking at a media briefing this afternoon (Tuesday, August 6), said: “We are mobilised and ready. We are ready to respond to any incidents.

"Our key message is one of reassurance – we have had no incidents in Sussex but people have concerns about their safety.

"We are keen to reassure people there are plans in place.”

Threats have made to mosques in Peacehaven and St Leonards – which the police are aware of and dealing with.

ACC Court added: “Protecting the public is our priority. We are fully mobilised and have well-rehearsed plans in place. We are ready to tackle any violence or criminal disorder. We have teams monitoring situation.

"We are working with local authorities and NHS partners. We will keep the community updated with facts as we know them.

"If you see officers, please do stop them and raise any concerns. We will be responsive.”

In a direct and stark warning to anyone planning to riot in Sussex, the police chief said: “We will make people regret their actions if they take part in this disorder.

"They will be held accountable for their behaviour. Prison cells are available.

“We are not the only force getting a lot of reports of what we've seen on social media. We are assessing different locations across the county. There is a really strong public command team in place.”

This briefing came after Sussex Police issued a public statement on its website.

This read: “We are aware of growing public concern following the recent criminal disorder seen across the country.

"Protecting the public is our priority and Sussex Police is mobilised and fully prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to any incidents.

"This includes an ongoing, visual presence within our communities for reassurance, alongside robust, well-rehearsed plans to allow us to respond to local incidents.

"There are unverified reports circulating online about potential activity across Sussex.

“We are constantly reviewing information and working with partners to identify any emerging concerns, and will keep local communities updated with known facts.”

The public are urged to ‘challenge what they see online’, report ‘where appropriate’ and ‘consider the source of the information’.

Assistant Chief Constable Court said: “We recognise that recent events across the country have left our communities feeling unsafe, particularly people of colour and our Muslim communities.

“Please be reassured that racist, criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and we are working hard to keep you safe and ensure anyone involved in criminal disorder is held to account.

“To those thinking about taking part in disorder, be in no doubt that we will make you regret your actions. We will use all powers at our disposal to make sure you are held to account for your actions.

“Our neighbourhood officers are out and about, actively engaging with our local communities - please do speak to them directly if you have any concerns.

“We are asking residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or concerns to us immediately online, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency, quoting Operation Skylark.”