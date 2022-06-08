Sussex Police said Kirsten Hocking, 30, has been sentenced to 24 months’ in prison after breaching a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

The CBO, issued in July 2020, was ‘aimed to curb her offending’.

As part of the order, Hocking, of no fixed address, was banned from entering a number of retail premises in the town centre and entering a number of surrounding roads.

Kirsten Hocking, 30, has been jailed after her latest string of offences in Worthing. Photo: Sussex Police

“But in January 2021, she was jailed for 26 weeks after pleading guilty to multiple charges of theft, which was in breach of her CBO,” a police spokesperson said.

"Between March 25 and April 21 this year, she committed further offences. She stole items including washing powder, make-up, aftershave and food from shops including Wilko, Tesco and Poundland.”

Police said Hocking was subsequently arrested and charged with five counts of shoplifting and six counts of breaching her Criminal Behaviour Order.

She was convicted at Lewes Crown Court on May 20 and sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer, PC Rob Luff, said: “Hocking’s offending has had a huge impact on the businesses of Worthing town centre. The community should not have to tolerate this persistent behaviour.

“CBOs are a crucial tool in the police response to prolific offenders and those causing antisocial behaviour. A lengthy sentence has been handed down by the courts which will give the community some reassurance and respite.”