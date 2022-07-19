As record-breaking temperatures hit the UK, there have been a number of fires reported across the country – including near railway tracks in Sussex.

The emergency services have also been kept busy by road traffic incidents.

Among them is a serious incident, reported this evening, on A270 Old Shoreham Road, near Hove. The collision reportedly involved a motorcyclist and a pedestrian.

An air ambulance has reportedly landed at the scene and the road is partially blocked both ways from A2023 Sackville Road (Hove Park Pub Traffic Lights) to Aldrington Avenue. Slow moving traffic has been reported in the area.

In Rustington, Henry Avenue is said to be partly blocked both ways due to an accident around North Lane.

Meanwhile, A27 Falmer Hill is partly blocked eastbound due to a car fire between the A270 Stanmer Park and the B2123 The Drove.

In Eastbourne, there is also slow traffic due to an earlier stalled vehicle on A259 Seaside southbound at A2290 Lottbridge Drove.

A serious collision has been reported on A270 Old Shoreham Road, near Hove. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

There is also slow traffic in Hampden Park, due to a railroad crossing failure. This has been reported on Mountfield Road from Brassey Avenue to Brampton Road.

Motorists are advised to approach with care, with reports suggesting that the level crossing keeps failing.

On the railway, a fire has been reported next to the track in the Hampden Park area.

According to Southern Rail, services between Eastbourne, Polegate and Pevensey & Westham are being disrupted.

On the railway, a fire has been reported next to the track in the Hampden Park area. (@lbdinofilms)

Whilst the emergency services deal with this incident, trains will be held in platforms, Southern said.

A spokesperson added: “If you are on board a service that has come to a stand, please remain on board and listen to announcements.

“Tickets are being accepted on local Brighton and Hove Bus routes.”

Network Rail Kent & Sussex wrote on Twitter: “Overhead power cables have collapsed onto the railway tracks near Hampden Park. We're sorry for the disruption to journeys whilst the emergency services deal with this.”

On the railway, a fire has been reported next to the track in the Hampden Park area. Photo: Dan Jessup

This comes after a fire near a rail signal centre at Three Bridges this afternoon. Trains are now on the move again.

Services are also being delayed between Hastings and Ashford International, in the Rye area, due to a signalling problem.

Southern said there will also be cancellations on this route ‘due to a shortage of train crew’.

