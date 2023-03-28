Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
20 minutes ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
3 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
5 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
5 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
6 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Serious Worthing incident: Everything we know so far after man 'found in the street with stab wounds'

A man has been found lying in a Worthing street with stab wounds, according to Sussex Police.

By Sam Morton
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:17 BST

Police said emergency services responded to an incident in Wallace Avenue, around 9.20pm on Monday (March 27)

A spokesperson said on Tuesday afternoon: “A man was found in the street with stab wounds. He has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“An investigation has been launched and officers are conducting fast-time enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the assault and identify those involved.

Most Popular
An air ambulance helicopter landed in Marine Gardens, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
An air ambulance helicopter landed in Marine Gardens, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
An air ambulance helicopter landed in Marine Gardens, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Members of the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area while this is ongoing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Video footage also captured the moment an air ambulance helicopter landed in nearby Marine Gardens.

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed the air ambulance landed ‘to assist us at a call to a private address’.

A spokesman said: “We wouldn’t comment on the detail of a call to a private address due to patient confidentiality.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any other information, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1558 of 27/03.

Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously, via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Have you read?: Boy, 13, seriously hurt after collision in West Sussex: Police searching for driver who 'failed to stop'

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancing academy could be expanded amid secondary school placement chaos

Sussex restaurant added to the Michelin Guide 2023