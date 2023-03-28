A man has been found lying in a Worthing street with stab wounds, according to Sussex Police.

Police said emergency services responded to an incident in Wallace Avenue, around 9.20pm on Monday (March 27)

A spokesperson said on Tuesday afternoon: “A man was found in the street with stab wounds. He has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

“An investigation has been launched and officers are conducting fast-time enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the assault and identify those involved.

An air ambulance helicopter landed in Marine Gardens, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Members of the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area while this is ongoing.”

Video footage also captured the moment an air ambulance helicopter landed in nearby Marine Gardens.

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed the air ambulance landed ‘to assist us at a call to a private address’.

A spokesman said: “We wouldn’t comment on the detail of a call to a private address due to patient confidentiality.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any other information, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1558 of 27/03.

Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously, via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

