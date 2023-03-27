A restaurant is Horsham have been added to the new Michelin Guide 2023.

The Pass in The South Lodge Hotel was awarded one star to head chef Ben Wilkinson.

The Pass in The South Lodge Hotel was awarded one star thanks to head chef Ben Wilkinson.

The intimate restaurant, which offers a unique dining experience for up to 28 diners within the historic walls of South Lodge, has had Ben at the helm since July 2022, following his successful stint at The Cottage in the Wood in the Lake District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Guide, which has been running since 1990, awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments.

There are currently 36 Michelin restaurants from Sussex – 16 in the west and 20 in the east.