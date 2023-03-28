A driver ‘failed to stop’ after a collision in East Preston, which left a 13-year-old boy with serious injuries, according to Sussex Police.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a boy, from Angmering, was seriously injured in a collision on Sea Road around 7pm on Sunday, March 12.

Police said the young boy was riding his bike – northbound towards the railway line – when he was involved in a collision with a silver/grey vehicle, driving westbound along Fairlands.

“The cyclist, a 13-year-old boy from Angmering, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries,” a police spokesperson said on Monday, March 27. “He has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

“The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision failed to stop and enquiries are ongoing to identify them.”

Police investigating the collision are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who has any information relating to the vehicle involved.

The spokesperson added: “Officers would particularly like to speak to the occupants of a second vehicle that stopped at the scene to help the injured boy.

“Anyone with information or any relevant dash cam footage is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting serial 745 of 14/03.”

