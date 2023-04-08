A solicitor who defrauded clients of almost £2m to fund his jet set lifestyle was jailed for four years and eight months.

Christopher Bilmes, 45, who was the sole partner and founder of Bilmes Law LLP, allegedly used clients' money to fund his own expenses and bankroll his other failing business.

A court heard fraud investigators found his firm, described as 'chaotic', owed money to more than 50 clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The solicitor used money held by his firm from conveyancing work to pay other debts and cover Bilmes' expenses as he flew around the world promoting his Swallows and Daggers clothing and tattoo business.

Christopher Bilmes, 45, who was the sole partner and founder of Bilmes Law LLP, allegedly used clients' money to fund his own expenses and bankroll his other failing business. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A judge at Hove jailed him for a total of 56 months after details of his fraud were revealed by former workers at the failed firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bilmes used money which should have been used to pay off mortgages and covered it up with fake bank documents.

The court heard Bilmes had ignored warnings from the Solicitors' Regulation Authority and his fraud undermined public confidence. His wife divorced Bilmes after he was struck off.

Initially based on Fleet Street, London, Bilmes moved the firm to a converted barn in Groombridge, Kent, without telling his clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Bilmes, 45, who was the sole partner and founder of Bilmes Law LLP, allegedly used clients' money to fund his own expenses and bankroll his other failing business. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Recorder David Brock said: “Conveyancing and family matters provided fertile ground for misappropriation of funds from the firm's account.”

Demands from HMRC for unpaid taxes were arriving daily, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When staff found there were huge gaps in paperwork for the firm, Bilmes made excuses and told them: “It’s all Greek to me.”

The firm had a total cash shortage of £1,767,322.55. So far, the SRA have paid compensation to 30 clients totalling £2,657,989.50. It is believed 52 clients are owed a total of £3.9m.

One victim, in a victim impact statement, said: “You should feel nothing but shame for what you have done. You sent me to the brink. This is what your greed did. I’ve had nearly a decade of despair, grief and anxiety.

“I’ve had to fight huge battles created by your dishonesty. I took it for granted I could put my trust in you. You were just a thief masquerading as someone who cared for your clients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another victim contacted Bilmes to help sell her Hampstead flat after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and advised to lower her stress levels.

She said she was frantic after discovering Bilmes, who she had hired to do the conveyancing, had not paid off the mortgage.

“I had a cash buyer for the flat and I thought everything was OK,” she said. “I was looking forward to planning my future.

“The mortgage company phoned to say my monthly payment was overdue. “My concerns turned to horror when I realised money was missing which I would have to pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He betrayed my trust.”

Bilmes was jailed on seven counts of fraud by abuse of position and fraud by false representation. Recorder Brock sentenced him to 56 months in prison.

Have you read?: Take a look inside Smoke Shack the new Sussex eatery and bar that opened this weekend

Advertisement Hide Ad