Ravens Bakery: Photo special as famous Sussex hot cross buns attract dozens of visitors happy to wait for hours with wheelbarrows and deck chairs

Ravens Bakery was the place to be for dozens of hungry people on Good Friday, as people queued from 6am to get a taste of the famous Sussex hot cross buns.

By Sam Morton
Published 7th Apr 2023, 18:14 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 18:19 BST

The bakery in Ditchling Road, Brighton sells thousands of hot cross buns every year – as a Good Friday tradition – with customers waiting patiently for more than an hour to get their hands on them.

Some customers made sure they were ready at the crack of dawn, with some hot cross bun lovers queueing down the street from 6am.

Scroll down and click through to see our photo gallery, showing people in the queue – some camped out on deck chairs and one lady with a wheelbarrow.

