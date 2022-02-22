Windows 'purposefully smashed' at Littlehampton Cemetery chapel

A number of windows have been smashed at the Littlehampton Cemetery chapel.

By Sam Morton
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 2:28 pm
Council staff have condemned the 'disrespectful and destructive behaviour' of those responsible.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: "We are very sad to report that a number of windows have been purposefully smashed at the Littlehampton Cemetery chapel.

"This is very disrespectful and destructive behaviour that we need to put a stop to.

"We are working to repair the damage and send our sympathies to anyone this has affected."

If you any have information, please report it to the police using the crime reference 47220031597.

A number of windows have been smashed at the Littlehampton Cemetery chapel. Photo: Arun District Council

Repair works are underway. Photo: Arun District Council
Council staff have condemned the 'disrespectful and destructive behaviour' of those responsible. Photo: Arun District Council