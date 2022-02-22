Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following the incident in Norfolk Gardens.

The burglary happened between 6pm on Sunday, February 13 and 8am on February 14, police said.

Investigator Sam Doyle said: “Significant force was used to enter via the front shutters, then equipment and stock worth several thousand pounds was taken.

“Some of the larger equipment items stolen would have required three or more people to move them.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who saw something suspicious in the area or anyone with relevant CCTV or information about the burglary.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 259 of 14/02.