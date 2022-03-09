Stolen Eastbourne motorbike recovered by police

A stolen motorbike from Eastbourne has been recovered, according to officers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said during their shift today (Wednesday, March 9), neighbourhood policing team officers were contacted by staff at Eastbourne Borough Council who reported a vehicle in the town centre that they believed was suspicious.

The motorbike officers recovered. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220903-165349001

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Further checks on the vehicle came back as it was stolen recently from the local area.