Stolen Eastbourne motorbike recovered by police

A stolen motorbike from Eastbourne has been recovered, according to officers.

By Jacob Panons
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 5:22 pm

Police said during their shift today (Wednesday, March 9), neighbourhood policing team officers were contacted by staff at Eastbourne Borough Council who reported a vehicle in the town centre that they believed was suspicious.

The motorbike officers recovered. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220903-165349001

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Further checks on the vehicle came back as it was stolen recently from the local area.

“The bike was recovered and the owner updated and further enquiries are ongoing.”