A retail trade union is worried about the impact of shoplifting on staff, after Sussex and Surrey constabulary areas recorded another increase.

Usdaw said it is ‘deeply concerned’ by the latest police recorded crime statistics showing that – in the year to September 2024 – there were significant increases in shoplifting across all South East constabulary areas.

"In the whole of England and Wales, there has been a trend of persistent quarterly increases, with incidents now having doubled since the pandemic,” a Usdaw spokesperson said.

"The Office for National Statistics released figures today showing a 20 per cent increase in shoplifting incidents across South East constabulary areas.”

Surrey recorded the biggest rise (42 per cent).

This was followed by Thames Valley (35 per cent); Hampshire (17 per cent); Sussex (14 per cent) and Kent (nine per cent).

Surrey’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) says she is ‘glad’ reports of shoplifting are increasing in the county.

Lisa Townsend acknowledged that her response might seem ‘strange’ to residents.

But rising reports are ‘likely to reflect a more accurate picture of offending’ in Surrey – meaning police are ‘better-equipped to respond’.

The Surrey PCC added: “We know that Surrey has often been hailed for the low number of shoplifting incidents reported. But I’m glad that this isn’t the case anymore.

“That may sound very strange to the public. However, the likely truth of those low numbers is that victims simply weren’t reporting these crimes to Surrey Police.”

Chris Neilson, business crime lead for Sussex Police, said the force ‘absolutely understands’ the financial and personal impact of shoplifting on business owners, employees and the wider community.

He added: “Tackling business crime is a key priority for Sussex Police. We have a dedicated business crime team that works closely with businesses and other partners to prevent, detect and identify offenders who target the hard-working retailers in our county.

“We use a range of powers at our disposal, alongside charges, to reach a satisfactory conclusion for victims. This includes civil orders and community resolutions aimed at managing offenders and bringing about behavioural change.

“Significant investment and engagement has gone towards making reporting as easy as possible, which has naturally seen an increase in the number of reports.

“We investigate whenever there are reasonable lines of enquiry, such as CCTV, vehicles or possible suspects. We prioritise cases if violence has been used, if a person has been detained, if offending is prolific or if it is linked to other incidents.”

Fears for staff

Interim figures from Usdaw’s latest annual survey of more than 4,000 retail staff showed that 17 per cent of retail workers suffered a violent attack last year, compared to eight per cent in 2022. Seven in ten respondents said that incidents of violence, threats and abuse they’d experienced were triggered by theft or armed robbery.

The Usdaw said: “The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has published its annual crime report, which shows that: retail violence and abuse increased over 50% to more than 2,000 incidents a day in 2024, losses from customer theft reached a record £2.2 billion in 2023/24, and record crime levels were despite retailers spending £1.8 billion on prevention."

Paddy Lillis, Usdaw general secretary, said the scale of the epidemic of retail crime is ‘laid bare in these shocking police recorded crime statistics’ and the BRC report, adding: “Crime has a very direct impact on the viability of stores, as retailers go to increasing lengths and expense to make them secure and safe.

"Communities are blighted by anti-social behaviour and store closures. Staff are working in fear of the next incident of abuse, threats or violence.

“It is increasingly common for retail stores to be targeted by organised crime gangs stealing to order. This is in no way a victimless crime, with weapons and violence used to ensure these criminals are not stopped.

"Having to deal with repeated and persistent offences can cause issues beyond the theft itself, like anxiety, fear and physical harm to retail workers. Usdaw’s survey of over 4,000 retail workers found that 70 per cent had suffered incidents of violence, threats and abuse that were triggered by theft and armed robbery. So this increase in shoplifting is hugely concerning."

Usdaw has campaigned alongside BRC and ‘many retail employers’ for ‘substantial legislative measures to combat this growing problem’.

Mr Lillis added: “We are pleased that the government will be introducing the Crime and Policing Bill, with measures to tackle this issue.

"We now look forward to a much-needed protection of retail workers’ law; ending the indefensible £200 threshold for prosecuting shoplifters, which has effectively become an open invitation to retail criminals; and funding for more uniformed officer patrols in shopping areas, along with respect orders for offenders. It is our hope that these new measures will help give retail workers the respect they deserve.”