Sussex Police appeal for footage after ‘disturbance’ on board flight to Gatwick

Sussex Police said they are investigating a report of a disturbance on board a flight to London Gatwick Airport.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the incident happened on board a TUI flight from Montego Bay in Jamaica to Gatwick, which arrived to the airport at about 7am on March 18.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating an incident on-board the flight, which is being treated as affray, and initially detained four people in connection with the investigation. They have all been released, pending further enquiries.

“Any passenger who witnessed the incident or has mobile phone footage of what happened is asked to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 177 of 18/03.”