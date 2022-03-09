Two men wanted in connection with Crawley rape identified

The police said officers were in the town centre on Saturday morning (March 5) when they were made aware of a woman in distress in the grounds of St John's Church.

Sussex Police said the woman reported that she had been raped and had her personal belongings stolen by people not known to her. It happened between 3am and 4.15am.

Two men who police wanted to identify in connection with an investigation into a rape in Crawley have now come forward following an appeal. Picture by Jeremy Glew-Deval

The police said the victim was supported by officers in attendance, and continues to receive specialist help as the investigation progresses.

Detectives would still like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around that time, or who may have any other relevant information, CCTV or dash cam footage.

Members of the public can report online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Cottonworth. Information can also be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

