Sussex Police 'urgently searching' for missing man from Crawley
Police are seeking to locate 35-year-old Chris.
The force said he was last seen in the town around 1pm this afternoon (April 10) and there are concerns for his welfare.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are urgently searching for 35-year-old Chris, who has been reported missing from Crawley.
“Chris was last seen in the town around 1pm on Thursday (10 April) and there are concerns for his welfare.
“He is described as 5’ 10” and of slim build, wearing a black tracksuit with a light-coloured top.
“If you see Chris or know where he is, please do not approach him but call 999 quoting serial 529 of 10/04.”