Sussex Police 'urgently searching' for missing man from Crawley

By Matt Pole
Published 10th Apr 2025, 16:41 BST
Sussex Police are ‘urgently searching’ for a missing man from Crawley.

Police are seeking to locate 35-year-old Chris.

The force said he was last seen in the town around 1pm this afternoon (April 10) and there are concerns for his welfare.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are urgently searching for 35-year-old Chris, who has been reported missing from Crawley.

Police are urgently searching for 35-year-old Chris, who has been reported missing from Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Chris was last seen in the town around 1pm on Thursday (10 April) and there are concerns for his welfare.

“He is described as 5’ 10” and of slim build, wearing a black tracksuit with a light-coloured top.

“If you see Chris or know where he is, please do not approach him but call 999 quoting serial 529 of 10/04.”

