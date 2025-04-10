Sussex Police 'urgently searching' for missing man from Crawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police are ‘urgently searching’ for a missing man from Crawley.

Police are seeking to locate 35-year-old Chris.

The force said he was last seen in the town around 1pm this afternoon (April 10) and there are concerns for his welfare.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are urgently searching for 35-year-old Chris, who has been reported missing from Crawley.

“He is described as 5’ 10” and of slim build, wearing a black tracksuit with a light-coloured top.

“If you see Chris or know where he is, please do not approach him but call 999 quoting serial 529 of 10/04.”