The owner of a Sussex restaurant says he and his staff were subjected to an ‘horrific physical attack’ during a dispute over payment of a bill.

Aldo Esposito said it happened at around 5pm on Saturday (October 12).

He said he suffered facial injuries and members of staff were left with cuts and bruises.

Mr Esposito, owner of La Bella Vista, in Grand Parade in St Leonards, said it started when people refused to pay the bill and staff insisted they did so.

La Bella Vista in St Leonards.

He said staff were assaulted and damage was caused.

He said he had reported the case to the police and issued an appeal on Facebook.

Mr Esposito said: “Over the weekend, our staff were subjected to a horrific physical attack, both personally and to the restaurant’s property. This incident is currently being handled by the police, and we hope it will result in charges being brought forward, for the sake of our staff and other customers involved.”

He said he was considering requesting card details from guests before they dine in the wake of Saturday’s incident.

Aldo Esposito following Saturday's incident

He added: “We understand that some of you may be wondering, ‘How does this keep happening?’ or ‘Why haven’t you implemented a solution?’ The reality is, in an industry centred around customer service and creating a comfortable, luxurious experience, how would you feel being asked to provide your card details upon arrival?

“We already face resistance in requesting card authentication and deposits from large groups, let alone from every guest who walks through the door. We cannot afford to turn away business or risk creating a negative impression on potential guests, especially in today’s digital age. Even many large chains don’t impose such policies universally, so for a small, family-run business like ours, it’s a considerable challenge.

“We believe the core issue isn’t how we manage bookings or payments, but rather that such behaviour simply shouldn’t happen. In the service industry, as with any other, mutual respect is essential – and unfortunately, it’s often more than lacking.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “On Saturday (October 12), at around 5.40pm, officers responded to a report of a woman and man fighting with staff and damaging property inside a restaurant in Grand Parade, St Leonards.

Damage caused following Saturday's incident

“A further report was made to police that a weapon had also been used to threaten staff following a dispute over payment of their bill.

“Officers arrested a 39-year-old woman from Crawley nearby in Saxon Street on suspicion of criminal damage, common assault and assault. She was taken to custody, and has since been bailed with strict conditions pending further enquiries.

“We are continuing to work to identify a further suspect, and ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who has footage to assist the investigation to make a report to police. You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 917 of 12/10.”