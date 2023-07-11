NationalWorldTV
Sussex stabbing: Teenager named and charged with attempted murder after arrest in Worthing

A man arrested in Worthing, following a stabbing in Brighton, has been charged with attempted murder.
By Sam Morton
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to Ship Street in Brighton shortly before 2am on Thursday, June 22, to reports of a man in his 20s ‘having suffered serious injuries in a suspected stabbing’.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment while an investigation was launched,” a police spokesperson said.

"Eighteen-year-old Harvey Dannsah-Appiah, of Monkswell Green in Bournemouth, was identified as a suspect and wanted for arrest.”

Police said the teenage suspect was spotted by officers in Worthing on Monday (July 10) and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place. Photo: National World / Stock imagePolice said the teenage suspect was spotted by officers in Worthing on Monday (July 10) and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place. Photo: National World / Stock image
Police said the teenage suspect was spotted by officers in Worthing on Monday (July 10) and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place.

He was subsequently charged with both offences and remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, July 11), police said.

Detective Inspector Neil Phillips said: “Any form of violence will not be tolerated in Brighton and Hove and this incident has been treated with the seriousness it deserves.

“The investigation is ongoing and we would ask anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of the assault to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Inwood.”

