A new study has revealed the UK towns and cities with the highest shoplifting rates – with two Sussex locations on the list.

Worthing ranks first on the list with the highest shoplifting rates in the UK, with 23.2 incidents per 1,000 residents. Crawley ranks sixth with 16.6 incidents per 1,000 residents.

The study, conducted by Accu Components, analysed data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), and the Scottish government.

It found that many of the worst-hit areas are ‘not the country’s largest urban centres’ but ‘rather mid-sized cities and towns’, Accu Components reported.

For Worthing, the study read: “Retailers in this Sussex town are facing a growing issue with theft, making it the worst place for shoplifting in the UK.”

For Crawley, it added: “This commuter town near London isn’t just dealing with airport traffic – shoplifting is on the rise.”

This comes after retail trade union Usdaw revealed it is is worried about the impact of shoplifting on staff, after Sussex and Surrey constabulary areas recorded another increase.

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Residents and business owners in Sussex know that I take shop theft extremely seriously and that I have been the driving force behind the improving police response, both locally and nationally.

"I have always maintained that you cannot tackle what you cannot measure which is why I have worked consistently with local businesses to make it far easier for them to report crime. It is no coincidence that two towns in Sussex are now in the top ten nationally for reporting shop theft – at last we can truly understand the extent of this crime.

“As a result of the increased number of crimes being reported and the establishment of a dedicated business crime unit within Sussex Police, we are now seeing positive outcomes doubling. This includes apprehending offenders or resolving conflict, which means more prolific offenders are now being stopped from causing further harm and damage.

“I am grateful to Worthing and Crawley businesses for reporting shop theft so consistently and I will continue to work closely with Sussex Police and my Safer Sussex Business Partnership to ensure we continue making residents, business owners and retail staff feel safe in their local high streets.

"We’ve seen huge reporting successes in our county through OneTouch Reporting and DISC and I would like to see this continue county-wide – I urge all residents to continue reporting if you witness or experience shop theft so that our force can have the most accurate intelligence to tackle and stop perpetrators in their tracks.”

Chris Neilson, business crime lead for Sussex Police, said the force ‘absolutely understands’ the financial and personal impact of shoplifting on business owners, employees and the wider community.

He added: “Tackling business crime is a key priority for Sussex Police. We have a dedicated business crime team that works closely with businesses and other partners to prevent, detect and identify offenders who target the hard-working retailers in our county.

“We use a range of powers at our disposal, alongside charges, to reach a satisfactory conclusion for victims. This includes civil orders and community resolutions aimed at managing offenders and bringing about behavioural change.

“Significant investment and engagement has gone towards making reporting as easy as possible, which has naturally seen an increase in the number of reports.

“We investigate whenever there are reasonable lines of enquiry, such as CCTV, vehicles or possible suspects. We prioritise cases if violence has been used, if a person has been detained, if offending is prolific or if it is linked to other incidents.”