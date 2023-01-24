Police are appealing for witnesses after a young cyclist was seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run accident in Uckfield.

Emergency services were called to Bellfarm Lane on Monday, January 16, after receiving reports of a female cyclist lying injured in the road.

The 18-year-old woman was found by police at around 7:30am with with serious injuries, while her bike had damage consistent with a road traffic collision.

The woman, who lives locally, was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Investigating officers believe she may have been involved in a collision with a car, thought to be a gunmetal grey Audi A3, which then failed to stop.

Police understand the Audi was in the vicinity of Uckfield High Street travelling north and had overtaken a yellow Vauxhall, travelling in the same direction as the cyclist, before the collision.

Following enquiries, police say a 35-year-old man from Uckfield was arrested on Wednesday (19 January) on suspicion of failing to stop after a road accident and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been released on unconditional bail until 18 April while enquiries continue.

Police would like to speak to anyone who has information which could help with the investigation, particularly anyone who has any CCTV or dash-cam footage between 7.20am and 7.45am, and especially from any HGVs in the area at that time.