Emergency services were called to Bellfarm Lane on Monday, January 16, after receiving reports of a female cyclist lying injured in the road.
The 18-year-old woman was found by police at around 7:30am with with serious injuries, while her bike had damage consistent with a road traffic collision.
The woman, who lives locally, was taken to hospital by air ambulance.
Investigating officers believe she may have been involved in a collision with a car, thought to be a gunmetal grey Audi A3, which then failed to stop.
Police understand the Audi was in the vicinity of Uckfield High Street travelling north and had overtaken a yellow Vauxhall, travelling in the same direction as the cyclist, before the collision.
Following enquiries, police say a 35-year-old man from Uckfield was arrested on Wednesday (19 January) on suspicion of failing to stop after a road accident and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He has been released on unconditional bail until 18 April while enquiries continue.