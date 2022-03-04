Teenage girl approached by unknown man in van in Crawley

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Just after 8.15am on Thursday police responded to a report that a teenager had been approached by an unknown man driving a van near Loppets Road, Crawley. It is thought to have happened around 8am.
"The girl was able to leave and make it to a place of safety.
"Officers attended and conducted an extensive search of the area but could not locate the vehicle.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with relevant dashcam footage or any other information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial number 239 of 03/03."
