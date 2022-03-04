'It's been overwhelming' - Hundreds of items being donated in Crawley to aid Ukraine - video

The collection point is open today (Friday, March 4, 11am until 6pm) at Maidenbower Co-op for donations to the Ukrainian crisis. This collection is in conjunction with The Polish School and The Scouts.

Paul Taylor-Burr, who has been busy all morning taking donations, explained why they are doing this and how busy it has been.

He said: "For the Ukrainians who are suffering the rampages of war, we are collecting all kinds of stuff like bedding, duvets, lost of clothing, toiletries, batteries, warm coast and tents.

Paul Taylor-Burr taking donations outside Maidenbower Co-op

"If you have seen any of the news, you can see how awful it is. You can’t sum up in one sentence what a mad man’s belief in an old empire is doing to millions of people.

"They need this help and they need it now."

"It’s been overwhelming. We have three cages already filled. It’s quite amazing.

"We are going through such a torrid time in Crawley with Covid and unemployment and people can still find it in their hearts to be generous and donate stuff. It’s been very, very busy."

Mr Taylor-Burr is planning to be there until 6pm, but said: "If it carries on like I will be here until 10pm when the store closes if needed."

Once finished, The Polish School will take the donations to St Wilfrid’s.

The scouts will then sort it out into individual bits. It will then go to Balham and then from there to Poland. Mr Taryor-Burr said: "With luck it should be there by Monday."

The essentials needed the most are:

* First Aid (bandages/dressing pads/antiseptic)

*Painkillers

* Dry sanitary products

* Thermal clothes/hats/gloves

* Batteries/flashlights/candles

* Sleeping bags/duvets/blankets/pillows/ sheets

* Nappies (children and adults)

Mr Taylor-Burr added: "We need more torches, batteries for the torches and more sanitary products for ladies."