Teenage girl followed 'a number of times' from buses in Worthing; police release CCTV image

A teenage girl was reportedly repeatedly ‘followed off a bus’ in Worthing, according to Sussex Police.

By Sam Morton
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST

Police have released a photo of a man they would like to speak to, in connection with the incidents in March.

A spokesperson said: “Police are looking to speak to this man after a teenage girl reported being followed off a bus in Worthing.

“She reported a man exiting a bus at the same stop as her in Warren Road a number of times in March, having been on the Stagecoach number one bus from Storrington at around 7pm.

Police have released a photo of a man they would like to speak to, in connection with the incidents in March. Photo: Sussex Police
Police have released a photo of a man they would like to speak to, in connection with the incidents in March. Photo: Sussex Police

“He was seen to behave suspiciously while on the bus and continued to unsettle the girl after disembarking.”

Police said officers believe a man – captured on bus CCTV footage – could help with their enquiries.

If you recognise him, or have any information that could help with the investigation, contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 438 of 06/04.

