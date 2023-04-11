Police have released a photo of a man they would like to speak to, in connection with the incidents in March.
A spokesperson said: “Police are looking to speak to this man after a teenage girl reported being followed off a bus in Worthing.
“She reported a man exiting a bus at the same stop as her in Warren Road a number of times in March, having been on the Stagecoach number one bus from Storrington at around 7pm.
“He was seen to behave suspiciously while on the bus and continued to unsettle the girl after disembarking.”
Police said officers believe a man – captured on bus CCTV footage – could help with their enquiries.
If you recognise him, or have any information that could help with the investigation, contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 438 of 06/04.