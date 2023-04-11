Yellow wind warning issued for parts of Sussex: 'Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely'

Coastal towns in West Sussex , as well as Brighton , Seaford and parts of Eastbourne could all be impacted, according to the Met Office .

“What to expect: Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely; probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer; delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely; some short-term loss of power and other services is possible; it’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”