Yellow wind warning issued for parts of Sussex: 'Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely'

A yellow wind warning has been issued in parts of Sussex for tomorrow (Wednesday, April 12).

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 11th Apr 2023, 07:45 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 07:46 BST

Coastal towns in West Sussex, as well as Brighton, Seaford and parts of Eastbourne could all be impacted, according to the Met Office.

A spokesperson from the Met Office said: “A swathe of strong winds [is] potentially bringing some disruption on Wednesday.

“What to expect: Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely; probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer; delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely; some short-term loss of power and other services is possible; it’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”

High winds whip up the waves off the Sussex coastHigh winds whip up the waves off the Sussex coast
High winds whip up the waves off the Sussex coast

