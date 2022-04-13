Teenager arrested in Horsham town centre after assault on emergency worker

Officers say that they received reports of a group of teenagers acting anti-socially in West Street just before 3pm yesterday (April 12).
A spokesperson said: “Members of the public and shop workers reported a group shouting, swearing, spitting, threatening staff and attempting to steal a push bike.
“Police attended and after a short chase through the town centre, a teenager was arrested for public order and assault on an emergency worker.
“Any anti-social behaviour in Horsham will be dealt with robustly.
“If you witness an offence being committed please call 999 in case of emergency or 101 for non-emergency.”
