Teenager arrested in Horsham town centre after assault on emergency worker

Officers say that they received reports of a group of teenagers acting anti-socially in West Street just before 3pm yesterday (April 12).

A spokesperson said: “Members of the public and shop workers reported a group shouting, swearing, spitting, threatening staff and attempting to steal a push bike.

“Police attended and after a short chase through the town centre, a teenager was arrested for public order and assault on an emergency worker.

Sussex Police

“Any anti-social behaviour in Horsham will be dealt with robustly.

“If you witness an offence being committed please call 999 in case of emergency or 101 for non-emergency.”