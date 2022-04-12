Horsham petrol station to remain shut ‘for weeks’

Sainsbury’s station in Worthing Road has been temporarily closed for some time.
A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said the works are expected to go on for the next few weeks, adding: “We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”
The garage closure is thought to be exacerbating a problem with drivers not being easily able to obtain fuel at other petrol stations in the area.
A number of reasons are being put forward for garages running low on supplies including eco protests at oil terminals and extra journeys being made because of Easter holidays.
However, the AA is urging people not to panic-buy. It says shortages are localised and that there are adequate supplies.
