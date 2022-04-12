Horsham petrol station to remain shut ‘for weeks’

A Horsham petrol station that has been closed for maintenance work is likely to remain shut for the next few weeks.

By Sarah Page
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 3:18 pm

Sainsbury’s station in Worthing Road has been temporarily closed for some time.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said the works are expected to go on for the next few weeks, adding: “We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The garage closure is thought to be exacerbating a problem with drivers not being easily able to obtain fuel at other petrol stations in the area.

Sainsbury's petrol station in Horsham is to remain shut for 'a few weeks' while maintenance work is carried out

A number of reasons are being put forward for garages running low on supplies including eco protests at oil terminals and extra journeys being made because of Easter holidays.

However, the AA is urging people not to panic-buy. It says shortages are localised and that there are adequate supplies.

